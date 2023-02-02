Watch CBS News
Business

Google parent Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze, competition

/ AP

Google to slash 12,000 jobs
Google to slash 12,000 jobs 05:05

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant.

While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year. That appeared to spook investors, who sent the company's stock lower in after-hours trading.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it earned $13.62 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the October-December quarter. That's down 34% from $20.64 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue inched 1% higher to $76.05 billion from $75.33 billion.

Analysts expected Alphabet to post earnings of $1.18 per share on revenue of $76.2 billion for period, according to FactSet Research.

Shares in Alphabet Inc. fell $4.55, or 4.2%, to $103.19 in extended trading.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 2:11 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.