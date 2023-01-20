Watch CBS News

Google to slash 12,000 jobs

Google is the latest Bay Area tech company to cut jobs. CBS News Bay Area anchor Ryan Yamamoto asks former EDD director Michael Bernick if this is a sign of a potential tech bubble burst, and if more layoffs in the tech sector could be expected
