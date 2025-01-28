Golden State Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey

The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that they will retire the jersey number of Andre Iguodala, who played a pivotal role in the team's dynasty of four NBA championships.

In a statement Tuesday, the team said Iguodala will have his jersey retired following their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 23.

He will be the seventh player in team history to have his name in the rafters at Chase Center, joining Al Attles, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Tom Meschery, Chris Mullin and Nate Thurmond.

The Warriors will retire Andre Iguodala’s #9 jersey on Sunday, February 23, following the team’s game against the Mavericks at Chase Center (12:30 p.m. tipoff), making him just the seventh player in Warriors franchise history to have his jersey number retired by the organization: pic.twitter.com/eJ93YikxrM — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 28, 2025

"Andre will go down as one of the smartest, shrewdest and most unique and successful players to ever wear a Warriors uniform," co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob said in a statement.

Acquired by the Warriors in a three-team deal in 2013, Iguodala helped secure the Warriors first NBA Championship in 40 years in 2015 and was named the Finals MVP. Iguodala went on to win back-to-back titles with Golden State in 2017 and 2018.

Following a stint with the Miami Heat, Iguodala returned to the Warriors in 2021 and won his fourth NBA championship with the team in 2022. During eight seasons with Golden State, he reached the playoffs each time and reached the NBA Finals six times.

Iguodala retired following a 19 year-career in 2023, in which he also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

"He was the perfect player and person at the perfect time for our team, and the sacrifice he made in coming off the bench in 2014 sent a message that he came here to help us do one thing: win. The proof is in the rafters, and his number belongs alongside the banners he helped us raise," Lacob went on to say.

Iguodala is the first player from the dynasty to have his number retired. Lacob has previously said that Kevin Durant, who was part of the 2017 and 2018 championship teams and the team that reached the 2019 NBA Finals, should have his number retired.

"No player will ever wear No. 35 for the Warriors again," Lacob said after Durant left for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, along with Draymond Green, are widely expected to receive similar honors once they retire.