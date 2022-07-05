GoFundMe page says child hospitalized after tragic Brentwood vineyard Amtrak crash has died

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) -- A child who was hospitalized after a horrific Amtrak crash at a Brentwood vineyard fundraiser last month has died, according a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

The June 26 crash happened at a railroad crossing in the 3000 block of Orwood Road on a dirt road. None of the 85 people aboard the train were injured.

The Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries.

Three people were declared dead at the scene. The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Julia Mondragon, 41, of Dixon; Maria Nieves, 72, of Dixon; and Mercedes Regalado, 51, of Antioch.

The others, including the child, suffered major injuries and were taken to John Muir Medical Center.

On Sunday, Daisey Morales, the organizer of the GoFundMe page set up for the Nieves Mondragon Family confirmed 9-year-old Julien Nieves has died from his injuries.

"On Wednesday, June 29 our sweet Juli succumbed to his injuries and passed away to be with his Mami and his grandma, Mama Mari. On June 29, Juli became a true Superhero, his organs will be donated to give life to other children in need. Knowing that he'll be living through another precious life brings our family solace while we navigate these difficult times," wrote Morales.

There is no word on the condition of the adult victim.

The deadly crash happened about 300 feet from an outdoor fundraiser at a vineyard for the family of a Brentwood resident who died less than a week ago, said Fatima Jimenez who was attending the event.

Jimenez said she ran out of the fundraiser and found two women dead on the ground, along with a bloodied child, and helped pull a man from the wreckage.

"People fainted when they heard what was going on," Jimenez said. "It was chaotic. There are no words to describe it — I'm still in shock."

Mitch Bloomfield, who owns the Bloomfield Vineyards property where the fundraiser was held, said he installed his own signs on each side of the tracks declaring "TRAINS!!" after repeatedly asking BNSF Railway to install a railroad crossing gate with lights and signals.