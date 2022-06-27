3 killed in Brentwood crash with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD -- An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries."

East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District public information officer Steve Aubert said the call came in at 1:01 p.m. The tracks are owned by BNSF Railway. The collision occurred in the 3000 block of Orwood Road on a dirt road.

"It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," Aubert said.

Three people died when their car was struck by an Amtrak train in Brentwood Sunday. KPIX

The train stopped shortly after the collision. None of the 85 people onboard were injured, Aubert said.

Three people were declared dead at the scene. At least two others, including the child, suffered major injuries and were taken to John Muir Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The victims were inside the four-door sedan when it was struck. The car came to rest about 60 feet from the tracks.

Officials from the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol said BNSF officials are handling the investigation.