Deputies: Man suspected in Gilroy standoff facing attempted murder, assault charges

GILROY – Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies released additional details about an hours-long standoff in Gilroy over the weekend and say the suspect will face multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a home on the 3000 block of Dryden Avenue to perform a welfare check and attempted to contact the suspect. Deputies said while they talked to the suspect, he shot multiple rounds towards them and the surrounding neighborhood, prompting deputies to call in additional resources.

The Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene. As multiple de-escalation methods were being used, deputies said the suspect continued to fire towards the deputies.

At one point, a bullet struck a deputy, prompting other deputies to return fire, in which the suspect was not hit.

The injured deputy was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said Monday.

The standoff ended after a fire started inside the home. Deputies said the suspect then exited the home with a handgun and attempted to enter an armored vehicle with law enforcement inside.

In response, an officer with the Campbell Police Department fired one round at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Vincent Martinez, was transported to a local hospital, where deputies said he was listed in stable condition.

"I am very proud of all the deputies and law enforcement personnel from this incident. All deescalation measures were properly used in attempts to provide a safe outcome from this critical incident," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a statement Monday.

In a separate statement, the Campbell Police Department said Monday that their department and the officer who shot the suspect is cooperating with the investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg said, "In the face of this extremely dangerous situation, our officers displayed exceptional bravery and professionalism. They remained calm and focused, and their quick actions helped contain the threat and prevent further harm to law enforcement and the community."

After Martinez is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and felon in possession of a loaded firearm.