All about George Kittle, 49ers tight end for the 2024 Super Bowl

As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII for the 2024 NFL championship, we're looking at some of the team's key players who will likely have a major impact on the big game.

The Super Bowl started at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch it is available at CBS Sports.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's appearance at the 2024 Super Bowl will be his second since joining the NFL in 2017. Here's everything you need to know about the Niners five-time Pro Bowler.

What are George Kittle's stats for this NFL season?

In 16 regular season games, Kittle had 65 receptions for 1,020 yards, averaging 15.7 yards, and scored six touchdowns. During the two postseason games against Green Bay and Detroit, Kittle had six receptions for 108 yards, scoring a touchdown in the NFC Divisional game against the Packers.

What are George Kittle's career stats?

Over seven regular seasons in the NFL, Kittle has 460 receptions for 6,274 yards, averaging 13.6 yards and scoring 37 touchdowns. In four postseasons (2019, 2021-23), Kittle has 31 receptions for 451 yards, scoring two touchdowns in the playoffs.

What are George Kittle's contract details?

Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2020, which made him the highest paid tight end in the NFL. The deal was reportedly restructured in 2023 to create cap space for the team.

How long has George Kittle been in the NFL?

Kittle was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, as the 146th overall pick. During his time with the Niners, Kittle has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, including this season. Kittle has been named a First team all-pro in 2019 and this season.

Has George Kittle ever won a Super Bowl before?

No. Kittle was part of the 49ers team that played in Super Bowl 54, also against the Chiefs. Sunday marks his first return to the Super Bowl since then.

Where did George Kittle go to college?

Kittle played at the University of Iowa from 2012 to 2016. After redshirting his freshman year for the Hawkeyes, Kittle had 48 receptions for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns over 25 games.

What do we know about George Kittle's family?

Kittle has been married to his wife, Claire, since 2019. The couple met as students at Iowa, where she played on the women's basketball team.