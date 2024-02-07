South Bay 49ers fan ready to showcase award-winning Niner-themed lowrider for Super Bowl

A member of the 49ers fan group 408 Faithfuls left for Las Vegas on Wednesday morning for Super Bowl LVIII to be in town for the game and cheer on the Niners even without a ticket. He also has an extra reason to see the team win on Sunday, hopeful he and his 49ers-themed 1962 Chevy Impala lowrider can be a part of a championship parade.

"I feel confident until I start watching, you know, the news and you know, they start talking about [Patrick] Mahomes, how good he is, but I feel confident about my team," Abel Rueda said when considering the attention around the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

He plans to check out the Super Bowl Experience on the Las Vegas Strip even if he cannot attend the actual game. Many of the 408 Faithfuls will be heading to Vegas over the next couple of days by hitting the road or flying to Sin City with or without a ticket. A weekend to remember for these fans who have traveled for the team many times just in the past season.

"Oh man it's been it's been amazing, it's been really like, 'Wow man, we really put something together unbelievable,' and I I feel like it's just something I've never seen put together," he told KPIX about the watching the Niners since last fall.

For the past 13 years, Rueda has worked on his lowrider which he has turned into a "Red and Gold" edition of the classic car. He only finished it two years ago, missing one opportunity to showcase it when the Niners were last in the Super Bowl also against the Chiefs.

"My car is not ready, what if they win but they didn't win so I was, like, alright," Rueda said.

Now that the car is ready and the team will have the chance at revenge against the Chiefs, he hopes the timing is all lining up for his car to be on display after a Super Bowl win.

"So like when I say everything's red and gold, I mean everything's red and gold, even the engine is gold," he said.

The vehicle has already won multiple awards for Best in Show, and Rueda says a Lombardi trophy would look pretty good next to it as well.