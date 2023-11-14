'GAYPEC': San Francisco Castro hosting LGBTQ party to encourage equality in Asia Pacific region

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - On the same day that President Joe Biden will meet with the President of China in the Bay Area as part of the 2023 APEC Summit, local leaders will host an LGBTQ+ party in the Castro District to celebrate queer Asian history and encourage more progress toward equality for the community in the Asia Pacific region.

"We're excited to be able to host GAYPEC, recognizing the intersectionality of the Asian American Pacific Islander community as well as our strong LGBTQ Plus community," said District 26 Assemblymember Evan Low. "We're hopeful that we can make sure that we show how beautiful our community is."

ALSO READ: President Biden arrives in San Francisco for APEC, meeting with Xi

Low, who represents part of the South Bay, said there are important issues for the LGBTQ community in that region where acceptance has not reached the same levels as the U.S. including marriage equality, adoption rights, hospital visitations, serving in the military, and the ability to donate blood. There is a range in policies among the members of APEC, so leading by example in a historic neighborhood could be one way to help dignitaries visiting San Francisco this week see the impact of a more inclusive society.

"If APEC was going to be in my hometown, I really ought to help put together something big and gay and queer for the event," District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said. "The Castro is an iconic neighborhood. It's where Harvey Milk had his camera shop, where in a lot of ways, queer politics got their start in San Francisco and in some ways in the United States."

As the member of the city's Board of Supervisors, which includes the Castro District, he hopes that the event can help to show how queer people are doing good work locally. He also acknowledges that because of the lack of tolerance in some parts of the Asia Pacific region, it may not be easy for some visitors to show up to the party.

ALSO READ: More stories on the APEC Summit

"There are also delegates for whom coming to an event like this may take a little bit of courage and may even be a little bit risky," he told KPIX.

The event takes place on Wednesday evening at Beaux nightclub on Market Street. Mandelman said they already have a full guest list. The program includes speakers from local leaders as well as drag queen performances.

"Well, we want to show the world how absolutely fabulous we are here in San Francisco and the Bay Area," Low told KPIX.