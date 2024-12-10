Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas leak at Oakland fueling station caused temporary closure of area

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 12-10-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 12-10-24 07:47

A gas leak at a fueling station in Oakland prompted a temporary evacuation of several buildings on Tuesday, the Oakland Fire Department said.

Oakland Fire said it was a compressed natural gas leak at a station on 2nd Street, between Market and Brush streets. The evacuations and closure around the station were lifted after PG&E shut off the main gas line.

Fire crews had initially closed off a three-to-four-block radius to stop pedestrian and vehicle traffic and evacuated four buildings.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.