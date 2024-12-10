Gas leak at Oakland fueling station caused temporary closure of area

A gas leak at a fueling station in Oakland prompted a temporary evacuation of several buildings on Tuesday, the Oakland Fire Department said.

Oakland Fire said it was a compressed natural gas leak at a station on 2nd Street, between Market and Brush streets. The evacuations and closure around the station were lifted after PG&E shut off the main gas line.

OFD is on scene of a compressed natural gas leak from a fueling station on 2nd St between Market & Brush. Traffic and pedestrian traffic is closed for 3-4 block radius from Embarcadero West to 3rd St along MLK and Embarcadero West to 3rd along Market. 4 area buildings evacuated pic.twitter.com/QO6Dxgs7m7 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) December 11, 2024

Fire crews had initially closed off a three-to-four-block radius to stop pedestrian and vehicle traffic and evacuated four buildings.