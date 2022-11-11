Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall

Crypto market tumbles as Binance exits FTX deal Crypto market tumbles as Binance backs out of FTX deal 05:24

FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive.

"The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," Ray said in a Friday statement.

FTX's problems came to light earlier this week when Bankman-Fried told a group of investors that the company needed about $8 billion to back up its users' crypto assets. He also warned that the company might have to file for bankruptcy without an imminent infusion of cash.

—This is a developing story that will be updated.