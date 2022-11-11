Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

Crypto market tumbles as Binance exits FTX deal
Crypto market tumbles as Binance backs out of FTX deal 05:24

FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. 

"The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," Ray said in a Friday statement.

FTX's problems came to light earlier this week when Bankman-Fried told a group of investors that the company needed about $8 billion to back up its users' crypto assets. He also warned that the company might have to file for bankruptcy without an imminent infusion of cash.

—This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 6:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.