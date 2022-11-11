Watch CBS News

Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

The cryptocurrency world is reeling after the meltdown of one of its most popular trading platforms. The exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection as fallen crypto-king Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO. Vladimir Duthiers has the details.
