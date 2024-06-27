Multiple lightning fires burn in Fresno County; evacuations ordered

A group of wildfires sparked by lightning were burning in Fresno County Thursday, prompting mandatory evacuations, fire officials said.

The Fresno June Lightning Complex comprises three large fires burning in the eastern part of the county east of Sanger - the Flash Fire, Bolt Fire and Hog Fire - along with several smaller fires. Cal Fire said they were sparked on Tuesday morning and have merged into one complex that has now burned nearly 10,000 acres and is currently the largest wildfire incident in California.

The Bolt Fire began near Palomino Road and Elwood Road in the Wonder Valley region. It had burned 4,556 acres and was 10% contained as of Thursday morning.

The Flash Fire originated in the area of State Route 180/E. Kings Canyon Road and Cove Road; as of Thursday morning it had burned 2,180 acres and was 15% contained.

The Hog Fire was burning just north of Pine Flat Lake in the area of Watts Valley Road and & Hog Mountain Fire Road. It had zero containment and had burned 266 acres as of Thursday morning.

#FresnoJuneLightningComplex consists of three large fires in Eastern Fresno County. Current fire update:#FlashFire Kings Canyon and Cove Rd, 2,180 acres @ 15% containment. #BoltFire Palomino and Elwood Rd, 4642 acres @ 10% containment. #HogFire Watts Valley Rd and Hog Mt… pic.twitter.com/moQ0BbMZv7 — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 26, 2024

In a Thursday morning update, Cal Fire said the fire was making "significant runs," while the wind and the region's topography were influencing fire behavior.

The fire complex was also impacting communication infrastructure, Cal Fire said. Its perimeter was about 10-20 miles southwest of another wildfire, the Basin Fire burning east of Pine Flat Lake in the Sierra National Forest.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations were in place for zones K31, K40, K77, K73, and K75 south of Elwood Road. Evacuation warnings were in effect for zones K93, K72, K134, and K75 North of Elwood Road.

State Route 180 was closed from Cove Road to Dunlap Road.

Evacuation Centers

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at Reedley College at 995 N. Reed Avenue in Reedley. Cal Fire said the shelter can accommodate people and small animals and volunteers will provide water, meals and additional resources.

A shelter for large animals was being provided at the Fresno Fairgrounds at 1120 S. Chance Avenue in Fresno.

When more than 1,000 lightning strikes occurred on Monday in @FresnoCountyCA, it caused multiple wildfires and prompted people to quickly evacuate their homes. 🔥⛑️



Kayden and his family sought relief at the @RedCross shelter at Reedley College. ❤️‍🩹#FresnoJuneLightningComplex pic.twitter.com/aERsA6puwb — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) June 27, 2024



