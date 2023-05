Advertise With Us

A thief broke into a Tesla parked near Jack London Square in Oakland, stealing a French bulldog named Boba. Betty Yu reports. (4-30-23)

French bulldog stolen in Oakland A thief broke into a Tesla parked near Jack London Square in Oakland, stealing a French bulldog named Boba. Betty Yu reports. (4-30-23)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On