Suspect in Fremont Niles District shooting charged with attempted murder

FREMONT -- A suspect arrested following a shooting in Fremont last week has been charged with attempted murder and attempted robbery, among other charges.

The shooting happened on November 12 at about 1:18 p.m. in the area of School Street and Bodily Avenue in the city's Niles district. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Fremont police said witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee in a vehicle south on Mission Boulevard. Officers located the suspect's vehicle and chased it when the driver did not yield. Police said after a short pursuit, the suspect crashed into a building near Ohlone College and the driver was after he tried to run away. Officers recovered a firearm believed to be used in the shooting.

Following an investigation, it was learned that the victim and suspect were in contact via social media before the attempted robbery and as such, it was not a random incident, police said.

Zain Qureishi Fremont Police Department

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Zain Qureishi of Union City. On Tuesday, police presented the case to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Qureshi was charged with four felony counts: attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon, and evading a police officer.

Police urged anyone who saw the shooting, has surveillance footage of any part of the incident, or has any additional information to contact Detective Brent Butcher at 510-790-6956, or email bbutcher@fremont.gov.