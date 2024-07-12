Fremont police seek 3-year-old child reported missing after father dies
FREMONT -- Fremont police are asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old girl whose father died Friday.
Ellie Lorenzo is described as Black, about 3 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.
The child was last seen about 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Casa Arroyo Apartments on Rancho Arroyo Parkway in Fremont, police said.
Ellie was under the custody of her father, a Fremont man who died Friday, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont Police at (510) 790-6800 option 3.