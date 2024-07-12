Watch CBS News
Fremont police seek 3-year-old child reported missing after father dies

FREMONT -- Fremont police are asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old girl whose father died Friday.

Ellie Lorenzo is described as Black, about 3 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds, police said. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Missing Girl
Three-year-old Ellie Lorenzo is described as Black, about 3 feet tall  weighing about 60 pounds. Photo via Fremont Police Dept.

The child was last seen about 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Casa Arroyo Apartments on Rancho Arroyo Parkway in Fremont, police said.

Ellie was under the custody of her father, a Fremont man who died Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont Police at (510) 790-6800 option 3.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

