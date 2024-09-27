Suspect in Fremont murder turns himself in to police in Pleasanton

A man suspected in a brazen daytime murder along a major Fremont roadway was in custody Friday after turning himself in to police in Pleasanton, authorities said.

Fremont police said officers responded to several 911 calls about a shooting on the 40400 block of Grimmer Boulevard in the city's Irvington neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times; the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene after officers attempted life-saving measures, police said.

Abbasin Hoshmand Fremont Police Department

Investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old Fremont resident Abbasin Hoshmand, police said in a press statement. Over the next several hours, police said detectives followed leads that led to other Bay Area cities with help from the police departments from San Jose and Pleasanton as well as air units from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office and East Bay Regional Park District Police.

Early Friday morning, Pleasanton police notified Fremont police that Hoshmand had arrived at the Pleasanton Police Department to turn himself in. He was taken into custody and turned over to their Fremont police.

Hoshmand was booked on a charge of murder and his case would be presented to the District Attorney's Office next week. Police said investigators were still trying to determine a motive in the homicide.

Police asked anyone who has information about the homicide to contact the Fremont Police Department investigations unit at (510) 790-6900, or text 'Tip FremontPD' and a short message to 888-777. Tips can also be submitted at fremontpolice.gov/Tip.