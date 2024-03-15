Police arrest suspect in fatal Fremont shooting

Fremont officers arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting between vehicles earlier this month, police said Thursday.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on March 5, officers were alerted to a reported shooting in the area of Stevenson Boulevard and Albrae Street. Police said they learned then that two vehicles were involved, one of which fled the scene, and the other appeared to be in a crash.

Upon arrival, officers immediately noticed the driver of the vehicle that crashed was suffering from gunshot wounds and had life-threatening injuries. Police said medical aid was provided quickly and an ambulance transported the victim to a trauma center. But on March 9, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Sylvester Carver, 25, of Fremont.

On Wednesday, detectives served an arrest and search warrant in the 5000 block of Hartnett Avenue in Richmond after Carver was identified as coming out of an associate's residence. Police said that around 7:15 p.m., he and other associates were contacted in a vehicle as they were leaving the residence. Carver was then arrested without incident on suspicion of murder and was booked into Santa Rita Jail.

He is also accused of attempted murder and willful discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, police said.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Detective Gebhardt at (510) 790-6900 or mgebhardt@fremont.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent by sending "Tip FremontPD" followed by a short message to 888-777 or at https://fremontpolice.gov/TIP.