Shooting in Fremont sends person to hospital

FREMONT – A person was hospitalized after being shot in Fremont on Tuesday morning.

Fremont police officers were called to the area of Stevenson Boulevard and Albrae Street at about 9:45 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting a shooting.

A victim was found with a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

No arrests were immediately made. Police said an initial investigation suggested that the shooting was isolated and said there was no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Fremont Police Department.