Former Pittsburg mayor becomes first Black woman on Contra Costa Board of Supervisors

Shanelle Scales-Preston took the oath of office Tuesday as Contra Costa County's new District 5 supervisor, becoming the first African American woman elected to the county's Board of Supervisors.

District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen was sworn in as the new chairperson for 2025. District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis became vice chair.

Shanelle Scales-Preston, Contra Costa County's first Black female supervisor. Bay City News

Formerly on the Pittsburg City Council, Scales-Preston was elected in November, replacing Federal Glover, who spent 24 years on the board before retiring.

District 5 includes Alhambra Valley, north Antioch, Bay Point, Briones, Clyde, north Concord, Crockett, Hercules, Martinez, Pacheco, Pittsburg, Port Costa, Reliez Valley, Rodeo and Vine Hill.

Scales-Preston was elected to the Pittsburg City Council in 2018 and served as mayor in 2023. She's chair of the board for Marin Clean Energy (MCE), a local electricity provider.

"This moment is about building bridges -- bridges to equity, community safety, economic opportunity, and a brighter future for all," Scales-Preston said in a statement. "Together, we will strive to ensure that every voice is heard, every neighborhood thrives, and every family has the opportunity to succeed."

Andersen was first elected to the board in June 2012 and was most recently reelected in March 2024. She serves on 28 local and regional boards and commissions, addressing planning, land use, transportation, pensions, mental health, health care, reuse and recycling, economic development, and public safety.

"Community safety, fiscal responsibility, and ensuring that all residents have a good quality of life are at the heart of my work," Andersen said in a statement. "I am honored to serve as chair and remain dedicated to ensuring county programs and services reflect our residents' values and aspirations for a thriving future."

Andersen's district includes Danville, Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, San Ramon and Walnut Creek, along with the unincorporated communities of Alamo, Blackhawk, Canyon, Diablo, Parkmead, Saranap and the Tassajara Valley.

Burgess was first elected to the board in 2016 and most recently reelected in 2024. She serves on over 30 board and regional committees, including as chair of the legislation committee, internal operations committee, and the transportation, water & infrastructure committee. As chair of California's Delta Protection Commission, she also represents the commission on the state's Delta Stewardship Council.

District 3 includes Antioch, Bethel Island, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, and Knightsen.

For more information about Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, visit the county website.