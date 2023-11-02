Former MLB player's alleged accomplice in 2021 Tahoe killing flown back to California

Woman arrested in Nevada in 2021 Tahoe killing back in California Woman arrested in Nevada in 2021 Tahoe killing back in California 00:26

LAKE TAHOE — The woman who was arrested in Nevada along with former MLB player Danny Serafini in connection to the 2021 Tahoe killing of Serafini's father-in-law has been transported back to Placer County, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies traveled to Clark County, Nevada to pick up and bring Samantha Scott back to California. She has since been booked into the Auburn Jail and is set to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges on the afternoon of November 6

Danny Serafini, 49, and Samantha Scott, 33, Placer County Sheriff

Scott is Serafini's alleged accomplice in the execution-style killing of 70-year-old Robert Spohr in North Lake Tahoe back in 2021. Spohr's wife, Wendy Wood, survived after being shot twice in the head, though, she died a year later from other causes.

Serafini was flown back to California earlier this week. Both were arrested on Friday, October 20 — Serafini in Winnemucca and Scott in Las Vegas.

A person in a hoodie and a face covering was captured on surveillance video entering the Spohrs' home hours before the killing. Despite the footage, the case went cold until the arrest of Serafini and Scott, a former nanny.

Serafini was confirmed by the family to be the Spohrs' son-in-law.

Serafini, born in San Francisco, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 1992 MLB Draft. He pitched for multiple teams over the course of his career.