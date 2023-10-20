Two people arrested in Nevada in connection with attack on Tahoe-area couple in their home

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - Two people have been arrested in connection with the 2021 high-profile killing inside a Lake Tahoe-area home that left a man dead and his wife with critical injuries.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that 49-year-old Danny Serafini and 33-year-old Samantha Scott were arrested Friday morning in Nevada for the 2021 shooting of 70-year-old Homewood man Robert Gary Spohr and his wife, Wendy. Gary died but Wendy survived after being shot several times.

Serafini was arrested in Winnemucca and Scott was arrested in Las Vegas, the sheriff's office says.

Danny Serafini and Samantha Scott PCSO

The sheriff's office says that the victims knew Scott and Serafini.

In 2022, sources told CBS13 that investigators were considering the possibility the suspect was hired to kill the Spohrs. Then in April 2023, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said that it was looking for multiple suspects who may live in the Reno area.

Robert and Wendy Spohr

Surveillance video released at the time of the shooting showed a person in a hoodie and a face covering enter the home hours before the attack was known.

Earlier in 2023, the Spohrs' daughter, Adrienne Spohr, said her parents were targeted.

"He came here to kill my mom and my dad," she said.

In 2022, sources told CBS13 that investigators had been considering the possibility that the two were targeted. Retired homicide detective John Cabrera watched the surveillance video and agreed.

"This was not something random," said Cabrera. "There is a particular reason why this individual went over to the victim's residence."

Serafini and Scott will be extradited back to Placer County. The sheriff's department says they were assisted by the U.S. Marshal Service Reno Office, U.S. Marshal's Nevada Violent Offender Task Force (Las Vegas), Winnemucca Police Department, and the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office with the arrests.

Winnemucca is located in Northern Nevada, approximately 215 miles east of Homewood.