Former head of San Francisco Public Utilities Commission given 4-year prison sentence

The former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission will serve four years in prison for honest services fraud bribery conspiracy and a separate bank fraud scheme and conspiracy.

Harlan Kelly Jr. was convicted in July of 2023, and sentenced on Monday. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, the Department of Justice said.

The trial showed Kelly was bribed over a span of six years by a contractor who wanted to be awarded millions of dollars in SFPUC contracts. Bribes included payments for Hong Kong and China vacations, construction on his home and other benefits, the DOJ said.

Kelly also gave a contractor confidential internal documents, which gave them information about the contracts that were being sought.

As for the bank fraud scheme and conspiracy conviction, the DOJ said Kelly and a co-conspirator, Victor Makras, 65, tried to defraud Quicken Loans during a $1.3 million mortgage loan application.

Kelly must also serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence. He will begin his sentence on June 19, 2024.