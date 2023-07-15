Former head of SFPUC convicted in corruption case

SAN FRANCISCO - A federal jury on Friday convicted the former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission of bank fraud, wire fraud and other charges connected to a bribery scandal involving the accepting of gifts in exchange for help with city contracts.

Harlan Kelly, 61, was convicted on six of the eight counts against him -- conspiracy, bank fraud and honest services wire fraud -- but the jury acquitted him of two additional wire fraud charges.

Kelly resigned in November 2020 after being caught up in a federal investigation of City Hall corruption that included many other San Francisco officials, including Mohammed Nuru, the former director of the city's Department of Public Works.

Kelly was accused of a bribery scheme in which he received discounted construction work and a paid international vacation for his family by contractor Walter Wong in exchange for providing confidential internal documents to a contractor to give Wong competitive advantages in the city's bidding process, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Kelly's wife Naomi Kelly was the city administrator for San Francisco and was not charged in the City Hall corruption case, but stepped down from the position in January 2021 following her husband's arrest.

Harlan Kelly remains out of custody pending his sentencing hearing, which has not yet been set.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu issued a statement Friday afternoon in response to the verdict.

"Today, the work of the U.S. Attorney's Office has brought justice in this matter. There is no room in our city government for corruption or self-enrichment. Through our joint public integrity investigation with the Controller's Office, we are continuing to root out corruption wherever it exists and ensure city government is held to the highest ethical standards," Chiu said.