Former Antioch officer Matthew Nutt acquitted in assault case

ANTIOCH -- A former Antioch police officer was acquitted of misdemeanor assault Thursday, nearly two years after an altercation with a man while arresting him.

Matthew Nutt's attorney Nicole Pifari said the one-week trial in Contra Costa County Superior Court ended with the jury acquitting her client after an hour of deliberation.

Nutt was charged last year with assault by a public officer after being fired by the Antioch Police Department in April 2023 for violating the department's use of force policies.

Image from Antioch police video: Officer Matthew Nutt (right) arrests a man during a July 1, 2022 traffic stop. Antioch Police Dept

According to Pifari, the call originated on July 1, 2022 with a traffic stop where the passenger in the car had a warrant for two felonies related to a drive-by shooting.

After being handcuffed, the suspect tried to run, then began to resist, leading to a physical struggle at the door of the patrol car with two officers," Pifari said in a statement. "At well over 300 pounds, the suspect was overpowering the officers when Nutt used a series of body strikes to gain his compliance."

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Friday, "Though the verdict was not in our favor, we acknowledge the importance of a jury trial in ensuring a fair and impartial legal process."