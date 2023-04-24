Following a record rainy season, Novato residents face higher water rates

NOVATO -- Despite months of soaking rains across California, water customers in one North Bay city who may be victims of their own conservation success are about to get hit with a water-rate hike.

As the weather gets warmer, Novato residents will start watering their lawns more often likely see their water rates go up this summer.

After years of conservation, low water sales and revenue are just some of the reasons for the hike.

At Matt and Jeff's Car Wash in Novato, cars have been lining up steadily in recent weeks after a long, very wet winter significantly slowed down business.

"There were a lot of days when I had no one on the clock. That hurts the bottom line for a lot of the families that work for us," said co-owner Matt Broderick.

Just as business picks up for Broderick and his staff, a looming water water rate hike starting in July of nearly 10% instead of an expected 5% bump will impact operating costs for his small business. The car wash is already feeling the impacts of inflation and other rising costs.

"Electricity is up. Water is up. Labor is up. It pinches the business operators in California," said Broderick.

Stafford Lake is filled to capacity and supplies one quarter of Novato's water.

But the North Marin Water District says the hikes are necessary since it gets the rest of its supply from the Russian River. The cost to purchase that water from Sonoma Water Agency is shooting up 12.5%.

"We can't absorb that kind of increase more than doubling what we expected it to be," said Tony Williams, general manager of the North Marin Water District.

Williams acknowledged it is a 'frustrating model' for consumers who heeded the call to conserve during severe drought conditions.

"People are used to using their water wisely. Unfortunately, it impacts what it costs to sell the water," said Williams.

What frustrates residents and businesses like Brodrick's car wash -- which purchases large amounts of water and recycles it too -- is that after conserving for years, low water sale revenue is now one of the reasons rates are climbing.

"It's a difficult situation but you have to adjust," said Broderick. "You get the water hike. Get it in the mail. They send a notice and a public hearing. But what good is the public hearing. I'll speak my mind and is that going to stop them from raising the rates? I don't think so."

Notices of the rate hike will start going out to residents this week. A final vote by the board and water officials to increase the rate will take place in mid-June.