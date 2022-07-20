Flynn Fire contained at 121 acres near Altamont Pass east of Livermore

Brush fire breaks out along Interstate 580 near Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE -- Crews have contained a vegetation fire early Wednesday that started Tuesday night in the area of North Flynn Road near the Altamont Pass in the northeastern corner of Alameda County.

Cal Fire reported in a 5:11 a.m. tweet that crews were able to prevent the loss of any structures or damage to high-tension power lines, before fully containing the blaze at 121 acres.

Cal Fire dubbed it the Flynn Fire and worked in tandem with the Alameda County Fire to battle the blaze through the evening. The fire briefly closed part of Interstate Highway 580 until just before midnight when it was fully reopened.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.