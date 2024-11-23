Parts of the Bay Area could still see minor flooding after heavy rainfall

The Bay Area is getting a break after the heavy rainfall on Friday, but the amount of rain that fell means some areas remain at risk of minor flooding.

A flood warning remained in effect for the Russian River, and there is a flood advisory for Green Valley Creek and Laguna De Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.

Sonoma County: A flood warning remains in effect for the Russian River with a flood advisory for the Green Valley Creek and Laguna De Santa Rosa. All will improve this afternoon. Track river gauges here: https://t.co/NPJbZheNoX pic.twitter.com/mupnoEsK2Q — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 23, 2024

Parts of the East Bay could see some minor flooding again on Saturday. The NWS said a band of showers in the area could cause flooding in urban areas and small streams.

Urban Area and Small Stream Flooding Caused By Excessive Rainfall Is Expected.. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ohvwk1LDmV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 23, 2024

NWS Bay Area said the amount of rain that fell Friday pushed the 96-hour total to 20 inches of rain in Calistoga and Venado. Those totals are over 300% of normal for November, according to the weather agency.