Parts of the Bay Area could still see minor flooding after heavy rainfall
The Bay Area is getting a break after the heavy rainfall on Friday, but the amount of rain that fell means some areas remain at risk of minor flooding.
A flood warning remained in effect for the Russian River, and there is a flood advisory for Green Valley Creek and Laguna De Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.
Parts of the East Bay could see some minor flooding again on Saturday. The NWS said a band of showers in the area could cause flooding in urban areas and small streams.
NWS Bay Area said the amount of rain that fell Friday pushed the 96-hour total to 20 inches of rain in Calistoga and Venado. Those totals are over 300% of normal for November, according to the weather agency.