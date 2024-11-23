Watch CBS News
Weather

Parts of the Bay Area could still see minor flooding after heavy rainfall

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather Saturday morning forecast
First Alert Weather Saturday morning forecast 04:30

The Bay Area is getting a break after the heavy rainfall on Friday, but the amount of rain that fell means some areas remain at risk of minor flooding. 

A flood warning remained in effect for the Russian River, and there is a flood advisory for Green Valley Creek and Laguna De Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the East Bay could see some minor flooding again on Saturday. The NWS said a band of showers in the area could cause flooding in urban areas and small streams. 

NWS Bay Area said the amount of rain that fell Friday pushed the 96-hour total to 20 inches of rain in Calistoga and Venado. Those totals are over 300% of normal for November, according to the weather agency. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.