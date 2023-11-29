Bay Area Air Quality monitoring flaring event at Martinez refinery
Bay Area Air Quality said it was monitoring the flaring event at the Martinez refinery on Wednesday.
The Martinez Refinery Company said all appropriate agencies were notified of the flaring.
Meanwhile, Bay Area Air Quality said it was responding to complaints and documenting any violations of regulations.
