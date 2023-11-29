Watch CBS News
Environment

Bay Area Air Quality monitoring flaring event at Martinez refinery

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 11/29/23
PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 11/29/23 08:50

Bay Area Air Quality said it was monitoring the flaring event at the Martinez refinery on Wednesday.

The Martinez Refinery Company said all appropriate agencies were notified of the flaring.

ALSO READ: Richmond Chevron refinery flaring draws violation notices from air quality regulators

Meanwhile, Bay Area Air Quality said it was responding to complaints and documenting any violations of regulations. 

First published on November 29, 2023 / 7:14 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.