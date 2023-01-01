Watch CBS News
First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.

Kaiser Permanente Spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m.

Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21 a.m.

At least two other Bay Area babies were born in the first hour of the new year.

A baby was born at North Bay Center for Women's Health in Fairfield at 12:32 a.m. and a baby boy was delivered at 12:34 a.m. at Marin General Hospital, according to the charge nurses at both locations.

