Fire severely damages neighboring homes in South San Jose

A residential fire in a San Jose neighborhood Monday left two homes uninhabitable with extensive damage, fire officials said.

The San Jose Fire Department said the two-alarm fire was reported at 1:05 p.m. on the 1400 block of Peaceful Glen Court in the Dove Hill neighborhood of South San Jose.

UPDATE: Fire began in the garage of one home before spreading to an adjacent home. Both structures sustained extensive damage and are uninhabitable. Six to eight total residents displaced. Cause is under investigation. #SJFD pic.twitter.com/MukjUhwjFA — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 19, 2024

The fire began in the garage of one of the homes and spread to an adjacent home, the Fire Department said. Crews arrived to find both homes engulfed in flames.

The department said six to eight residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. Traffic in the area was impacted and people were being urged to avoid the area.