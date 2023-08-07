Fire damages home in Walnut Creek

A fire caused significant damage to a home in Walnut Creek Monday afternoon.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire burned a house on Howard Court just south of Marshall Drive.

Firefighters responded at about noon to the fire, which significantly damaged the garage area and part of the living area, in addition to smoke and water damage.

The fire was knocked at about 12:30 p.m. No one was reported injured.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.