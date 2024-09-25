Fire burns duplex in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

A fire torched a duplex in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was burning at around 3:30 p.m. on Garden View Lane just west of Morello Avenue and south of Hidden Lakes Park.

A vehicle was seen burning in the driveway of one unit of the two-story duplex and the garage appeared heavily damaged by the fire. Firefighters were seen on the roof preparing to saw into the roof to vent the building and stop the fire from spreading.

Firefighters at the scene of a duplex fire on Garden View Lane in Pleasant Hill, September 25, 2024. KPIX

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire had been contained to the one unit and there were no injuries.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or how many people were displaced.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.