Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Fire burns duplex in Pleasant Hill neighborhood

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Watch: Fire burns duplex in Pleasant Hill
Watch: Fire burns duplex in Pleasant Hill 04:50

A fire torched a duplex in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was burning at around 3:30 p.m. on Garden View Lane just west of Morello Avenue and south of Hidden Lakes Park. 

A vehicle was seen burning in the driveway of one unit of the two-story duplex and the garage appeared heavily damaged by the fire. Firefighters were seen on the roof preparing to saw into the roof to vent the building and stop the fire from spreading.

Pleasant Hill duplex fire
Firefighters at the scene of a duplex fire on Garden View Lane in Pleasant Hill, September 25, 2024. KPIX

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire had been contained to the one unit and there were no injuries.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire or how many people were displaced. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.