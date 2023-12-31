Father, son arrested for deadly shooting of 10-year-old in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A father and his son have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy in the Sacramento area Saturday night.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies received calls of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive in the Foothill Farms area.

When they arrived, they said they found the boy bleeding from his head and neck. First responders performed CPR on the child and he was rushed to the hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses pointed deputies to an apartment where they saw the suspect run into.

During the investigation, deputies said they detained a man and multiple juveniles at an apartment complex.

Investigators said they determined one of the juveniles who was detained, a 10-year-old boy, went to his father's truck to get him cigarettes.

This is when deputies said the boy took a gun, which was reported stolen in 2017, from the vehicle and bragged that his father, 53-year-old Arkete Davis, had a gun.

Deputies said the boy then shot the victim once and ran to a nearby apartment. Detectives then found the gun in a trashcan, where they said they believed Davis disposed of it.

Detectives then determined Davis was not prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.

The boy suspected of shooting the victim was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility for a murder charge.

Davis was arrested and booked into jail on a firearm-related charge, child endangerment and accessory after the fact. He is being held in jail on a $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.