Deputies: Boy dies after reports of shooting in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO - A 10-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after deputies said they responded to calls of a shooting at an apartment complex in Foothill Farms Saturday evening has died.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies received calls of a shooting at an apartment complex on Greenholmes Drive. They said it was reported that a boy was shot.

When the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene, they found the boy outside and began performing CPR. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

After witnesses pointed out an apartment, deputies detained one man and multiple juveniles who may have been involved. As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made.

Deputies did not say if they recovered any evidence of a shooting. They said no weapons have been recovered at this time.

They did say the boy was somehow struck on the head, but could not confirm at this time if the boy was shot.

"Deputies weren't convinced that it was a gunshot wound necessarily," said Amar Gandhi, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "They just saw some trauma. That part is still, again, not 100% confirmed."

The sheriff's office is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Deputies corrected the boy's age, saying he was 10 and not 13 years old.