Update: Suspect in fatal Rodeo crash that killed mother and child was out on bail

MARTINEZ -- Prosecutors Tuesday filed double murder charges against a 20-year-old man arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash that followed a police chase of a stolen SUV last week in Rodeo.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Ralph Ellsworth White III faces six felony counts in the crash on March 23 as he was being chased by Hercules Police into Rodeo city limits. The crash killed Ryniqueka Dowell and injured her two 6-year-old twin sons, one who was critically hurt and who died of his injuries on Monday.

Scene of fatal hit-and-run crash in Rodeo, March 23, 2023. CBS

White faces two counts of murder with two enhancements for committing the offenses while on bail, the DA's office said. He also faces felony charges for fleeing from a police vehicle and causing serious bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm, and receiving stolen property.

The DA's office did not disclose what crime White was out on bail for.

White will be arraigned on March 29th at 1:30 pm in Martinez. He was being held on $1.32 million bail.