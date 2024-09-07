At least 1 killed in fiery I-80 crash in East Bay Saturday

MARTINEZ -- At least one person died after being trapped inside a burning vehicle in Contra Costa County early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was on Interstate 80 west on the Hercules offramp.

CHP first reported the fire at 2:40 a.m., noting occupants trapped inside the vehicle shortly after. They called for an ambulance at 2:43 a.m. and a coroner at 3:42 a.m., according to the CHP traffic incident portal.

A CHP representative was not available to provide further information on the collision.