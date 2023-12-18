Fatal crash reported on southbound Highway 680 in Pleasanton

At least one person was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-680 near the Sunol Blvd./Castlewood Dr. exit. according to a social media post by the Dublin area CHP at 3:08 p.m.

The CHP issued a Sig-Alert following the crash which has resulted in major traffic delays southbound.

Rain was falling in the area at the time but the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.