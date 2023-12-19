3rd victim dies of injuries in Highway 680 crash in Pleasanton

A third victim has died of injuries from a horrific crash along Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton, authorities said.

Six adults and two children were in a vehicle that swerved off the road Monday afternoon on southbound 680 near the Sunol Blvd./Castlewood Dr. exit., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire department said two adults died at the scene and two other victims were taken to the hospital. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed one of those victims has succumbed to injuries.

The remaining occupants suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.