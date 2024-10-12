Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Fatal crash on US Highway 101 in Geyserville closes northbound lanes

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 10-12-2024
PIX Now morning edition 10-12-2024 10:37

A fatal overturn crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Geyserville Saturday afternoon has closed all lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 12:49 p.m. CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to an injury collision involving an overturned vehicle on northbound US-101 south of Canyon Rd. in Geyserville that was blocking all lanes.   

The Santa Rosa office of the CHP later confirmed that the crash was fatal. Traffic was being diverted off Highway 101 at Geyserville Ave. and drivers were able to re-enter northbound 101 at Canyon Rd.  

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.