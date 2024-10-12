Fatal crash on US Highway 101 in Geyserville closes northbound lanes

A fatal overturn crash on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Geyserville Saturday afternoon has closed all lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 12:49 p.m. CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to an injury collision involving an overturned vehicle on northbound US-101 south of Canyon Rd. in Geyserville that was blocking all lanes.

The Santa Rosa office of the CHP later confirmed that the crash was fatal. Traffic was being diverted off Highway 101 at Geyserville Ave. and drivers were able to re-enter northbound 101 at Canyon Rd.

Northbound US-101 is closed for a fatal crash south of Canyon Road. Traffic is being diverted off at Geyserville Ave and can re-enter northbound US-101 at Canyon Road. Expect delays. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) October 12, 2024

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.