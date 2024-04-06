Fashion designer, store owner vows to stay in Oakland despite crime

OAKLAND -- An Oakland business burglarized on Easter morning held a community event this weekend to thank customers and double down on its commitment to stay in the city.

Owner Taylor Jay said that, despite the public safety challenges, Oakland is worth fighting for.

"I want to show the community that our business is their business, and that together we can really fight against what's happening in Oakland," said Jay.

Surveillance video showed on March 31, a masked man broke the glass door and ransacked the clothing store.

Jay said the thief took about $20,000 in merchandise and the iPad used to collect credit card payments.

"This is ridiculous, it's Easter. I was so angry. I was just really upset. And I was like 'okay, we're done. We're going to go somewhere else.' That was my original thought," recalled Jay.

She said it was especially painful because her Black-owned small business does so many community events and invests so much in Oakland.

"We have our own in-house factory. So in Downtown Oakland, we make all the clothes. So Taylor Jay is designed and made in Oakland," said Jay.

But what happened after the theft was what reminded her why she set up shop here in the first place, the people. Neighbors emailed her positive messages and some even donated to her GoFundMe page.

"We've had people sent us an iPad. I mean the love is so real that it's just amazing," said Jay.

Instead of running away from the problem, Jay said she will stay and be part of the solution. Many businesses have already closed down citing crime.

"We're not going to allow a few bad apples to ruin this amazing bowl of fruit that Oakland has," said Jay.

She held an event on Saturday to thank neighbors and customers. They hired a DJ with a musician playing live jazz music. They also provided food and drinks. Jay said it was a way to remind others to support all the small businesses in the city as many are struggling with lower foot traffic due to crime.

"Be very conscience of your dollars and where you spend them. Keep the money in Oakland. Keep your support in Oakland. I know it's so easy to go online or go out of town. But just fight against it," said Jay.

Her customers agreed, saying the health of the city is tied to the success of small businesses.

"If we all want to be a part of this collective, we all have to play our part in making sure that we're keeping them going. But also, it's kind of a wake up call to the city to really think about what's going on," said customer Crystal Cooper.

Oakland police reported in the first three months this year, burglaries went down 45% compared to the same period last year. But robberies went up 35%.

"It's challenging right now but I don't think it's over for Oakland. I think that we have to stand strong. It's going to take everyone's effort," said Jay.

Jay said while businesses and customers are doing their part, elected leaders have to step up and do more to improve public safety.