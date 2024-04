Noted fashion designer, store owner to stay in Oakland despite crime An Oakland business that was broken into on Easter held a community event Saturday to thank customers and double down on its commitment to stay in The Town. Da Lin reports. (4-6-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv