Farewell letter from Oakland A's owner leaves fans soured on final week

Last week of A's in Oakland leaves fans grasping for memories

In what was supposed to be a week of emotional celebration for A's Fans, many of them have instead started the week with a bad taste in their mouth.

"I cannot believe Athletics PR allowed John Fisher, a letter from John Fisher to go out to this fan base," said Bryan Johansen, co-founder of Baseball's Last Dive Bar

On Monday, just one day before the A's begin their final series in Oakland before moving to Sacramento, embattled owner John Fisher released a letter saying he did all he could to try and keep the A's in Oakland but failed.

Bryan Johansen, a diehard A's fan and co-founder of the group Baseball's Last Dive Bar, said he couldn't believe it when he read it.

"Like it just blows my mind that they would put that out there and just double down on just a year and a half, two years you know just nightmare of treatment to this fanbase, the game of baseball," said Johansen.

In the letter, Fisher said he worked hard to get the Howard Terminal Project completed but came up short. Local officials including Port of Oakland Commissioners President Michael Colbruno disagreed with Fisher's narrative.

Colbruno wrote on social media that the Port and the City did everything to keep the team in Oakland, including grants, infrastructure deals and land use exemptions.

Johansen said the timing of the letter also couldn't have been worse.

"It's just a slap in the face when people are going through the worst possible time in their life with the A's leaving," said Johansen.

This week, thousands of diehard A's fans like Johansen will be going to their last-ever A's games. Johansen said those fans need to focus on their own personal connection to the team.

His advice was to blur all the talk about the owner out and focus on soaking in the last final moments in the Coliseum together.

"Take in every pitch, take in every sight that you can see, take in every smell that you can smell, talk to as many people, ushers, fans and just try to stretch out that experience as much as possible," said Johansen.

That is exactly what Johansen said he will be doing during the final three games.