"He was a hero": Family of Sacramento man killed on Florin Road in September shares his story

SACRAMENTO -- The family of a Sacramento man killed on Florin Road in September hails him a hero for what they say he did before he died.

Russell Malcolm, 43, was identified by Sacramento police as the victim of a September shooting. He was found with at least one gunshot wound along Florin Road. Just over two weeks later, Amatari Mabinton, 43, was taken into custody with assistance from Elk Grove SWAT, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Mabinton is suspected of fatally shooting Malcolm on the night of September 5.

On Friday, Malcolm's family gathered in a tribute celebration for what would have been his 44th birthday. They are grappling with the loss of the father of three who was also a husband, brother, and friend.

It's not how his wife, Diana, expected to celebrate her husband. She never thought there would be a celebration without him.

"It's been a struggle, a challenge, a challenge with my special needs nonverbal child, having him explain his feelings of Dad not being home is really hard," Diana said.

At Country Club Lanes, loved ones of Malcolm gathered to celebrate him and support his family on Friday. His three kids, all under the age of 10, were surrounded by their community.

"It's what he would've wanted," Diana told CBS13, speaking about her husband's death publicly for the first time.

The celebration of Malcolm's life included dancing, music, food, and a play area for kids. There was laser tag and bowling, too, as Diana said Malcolm would not have wanted his children -- or anyone in their life -- to grieve.

It was also an opportunity for neighbors and community members to rally around the family, with many offering financial support.

As for what happened in September, Diana said investigators told her that her husband was a "hero." He was approached by someone who needed help, Diana said, and ended up being shot, at least once. His family doesn't know if the suspect was the person who first approached Malcolm for help, or if it was someone else, but Diana said she believes he saved two lives.

"His life was taken away while letting two other people live," Diana said.

While the suspect linked to Malcolm's death is in custody, the family said justice will be truly knowing what happened from when Malcolm stopped to help and when he was found injured.