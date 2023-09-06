Man's death along Florid Road in Sacramento Tuesday night being investigated as homicide

SACRAMENTO - A man was shot and killed along Florin Road in Sacramento Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police officers were called out to the 1000 Block of Florin Road regarding reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a man, with at least one gunshot wound. Officers began performing life-saving measures until personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took over, police say.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Due to the circumstances surrounding the man's death, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation, police say. They processed the scene, canvassed the area, and interviewed witnesses.

Police say that the investigation into the man's death remains in its early stages, and what exactly led up to the shooting is still unknown.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after his next of kin has been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information about this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).