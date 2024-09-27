Family mourns man fatally shot on an Oakland street who was turning his life around

The family of a homicide victim who was fatally shot in Oakland early Thursday evening says the man was working to change his life and improve the city by cleaning up homeless encampments.

Family members identified the victim as 47-year-old Billy Williams. He had started working for Ken Houston, executive director for the Beautification Council nonprofit, roughly two months ago.

"He was responsible, he was on time, and he said he just needed a chance that he couldn't get anywhere else. People would turn him down because of his record," said Houston.

Houston said Williams wanted to turn his life around after spending about 10 years in prison. He hired him over the summer to clean up homeless encampments and the streets in Oakland and in Alameda County. The Beautification Council is funded by Oakland, Alameda County, and the state.

In a recently filmed video, Williams said, "I was down and out, down on my luck. I didn't have no funds, no job, no employment. And I was in the streets hustling. And I encountered [Ken Houston]. He put me in a position to where I am now. I've got a job, nice clothes."

"It's hard to meet someone, and know that they showed up and he was murdered like an animal down the street," Houston said through tears.

Police said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 3400 block of Wilson Street in the Dimond District. They said someone fired multiple rounds, hitting a car and killing Williams.

Police said Williams was with or near a group of people when the shooting happened. It's unclear if he was the intended target. Investigators are still looking for a motive. No one was arrested.

Neighbors said they heard about six to eight shots.

"When they hear gun shots, they're not running no more because we just hear it so many times, the gun shots and stuff. People are tired of it," said neighbor Isaac Berumen, who heard the shots.

Police said homicides are down comparing this year to the same period last year, with 69 homicides in 2024 compared to 96 in late September of 2023.

Police credited the crime prevention program Operation Ceasefire as one of the reasons for the decline.

"Giving the message to those that would likely be involved in voilent crime either as a victim or suspect, asking them to put the guns down and offering services. And I think we're seeing a huge return just in the short time that we reinstated the program," said OPD Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies.

Houston supported Operation Ceasefire, but wanted even more job opportunities for those at risk, like Williams. He said Williams lost his son to gun violence in Oakland last year and his 19-year-old daughter is now fighting cancer.

"This is a person that I hugged. This is a person that I touched. I cried with him about his daughter. I cried with him about his son. Now this man was murdered down the street like an animal. And the individuals that did it don't know what they're doing," said Houston.