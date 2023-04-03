3 suspects in Oakland armed carjacking arrested following high-speed pursuit in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Authorities in Solano County arrested a 17-year-old driver and two others suspected in an Oakland carjacking after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 over the weekend.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a Fairfield police officer spotted a speeding vehicle heading eastbound on the freeway near the I-680 interchange. A check of the vehicle determined that the car was taken at gunpoint from a victim in Oakland.

Additional officers were called in, along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter, according to Fairfield Police.

Officers then attempted a stop, but after the driver did not yield, a pursuit was initiated. Police said the pursuit was terminated after the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 115 mph.

While officers terminated the chase, police units on the ground and the CHP helicopter continued to follow the suspect vehicle, which eventually headed back westbound on Interstate 80.

Three suspects in an Oakland carjacking being arrested following a chase along Interstate 80 in Fairfield, April 1, 2023. CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations

CHP ground units then deployed spike strips on westbound I-80 at Red Top Road in Fairfield. Officers followed the vehicle to the Hiddenbrooke Parkway exit, where they arrested the driver, a 17-year-old, along with his two passengers.

Officers were also able to recover a loaded handgun that was thrown out of the vehicle.

Police said all three arrested were Oakland residents. The driver's identity is being withheld due to his age; additional details about the other two suspects were not immediately available.