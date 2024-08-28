Man shot in Fairfield overnight; suspect found in nearby trailer

A man has been critically injured and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting late Tuesday night in Fairfield, police said.

According to a police statement, officers were called to the 300 block of State Street shortly before midnight Wednesday following reports of a man being shot.

The victim was taken by firefighters to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said Wednesday that the man is expected to live.

Police were told that the suspect was still in the area. A California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted a man matching the suspect's description as he entered a trailer parked on the property.

SWAT officers were deployed, police said. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Khristopher Johnson, was later taken into custody without incident.

According to jail records, Johnson is being held in the Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.