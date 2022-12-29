Fairfield man facing 2nd degree murder, DUI charges in hit-and-run that killed cyclist

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man who has multiple drunk driving convictions has been arrested on second-degree murder, DUI and other charges after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cordelia Road between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues after a male cyclist was fatally struck. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family.

Officers determined that the driver, who was heading eastbound in a 2022 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup, fled the scene and headed into neighboring Suisun City. The driver then struck a second vehicle and fled the scene of that crash.

Shortly after, Suisun City police officers detained the driver and his passenger.

Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver for driving under the influence. Police said a search of pickup yielded a firearm with a threaded barrel in violation of the law.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Sean Miron, was booked into Solano County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, DUI, hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, along with weapons charges. Police said Miron had three prior DUI convictions and is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The passenger, identified as 22-year-old David Vernonrojo of Suisun City, was also booked into jail on weapons charges.

According to jail records, Miron is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said Thursday that they are seeking additional witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen the suspects driving prior to the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department's Traffic Unit at 707-428-7300.