Victim identified in fatal DUI crash on Christmas Eve in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield on Wednesday identified of the man killed in a DUI crash on Christmas Eve and released additional details about the collision.

According to officers, 62-year-old Henry Blank of Vacaville died in the collision, which took place in the area of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police said Blank was driving his Buick with two passengers on board when they were struck by a Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed.

The passengers, only identified as a man from Fairfield and a woman from Vacaville, were taken to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries and have since been released.

Police said the driver of the Ford was traveling on East Tabor and failed to stop at a stop sign on Clay Bank Road just prior to the collision.

The driver, previously identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI resulting in bodily injury.

With New Year's celebrations looming, police urged drivers Wednesday to avoid driving while intoxicated, which they said is especially prevalent during the holidays.

"There are so many other transportation options available – Uber, Lyft, a designated driver - and just as many, if not more, consequences for failing to take advantage of those options. Coming up with a transportation plan before indulging is a safety precaution that will ensure you, and those around you, live to ring in a new year," police said.